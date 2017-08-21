SEA Games: Joseph Schooling dominates 50m butterfly final in Kuala Lumpur Games

SINGAPORE - Joseph Schooling won his first gold medal at the SEA Games comfortably on Monday (Aug 21).

The 22-year-old Olympic 100m butterfly champion clocked 23.06sec in the 50m butterfly final to erase his previous SEA Games mark of 23.49 set in 2015. He finished almost a body length ahead of Indonesia's Triady Fauzi Sidiq (24.01) and Vietnam's Le Nguyen Paul (24.37). Singapore's Dylan Koo was sixth in 24.61.

Earlier in the evening, Quah Jing Wen won Singapore's first swimming gold medal at the Kuala Lumpur Games, setting a new national women's 200m butterfly record.

The 16-year-old won the race in 2min 12.03sec to erase the old mark of 2:12.63 set by Tao Li at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Vietnam's Le Thi My Thao (2:14.52) finished second and Thailand's Kittiya Patarawadee (2:15.05) was third.

In the 50m backstroke final, the first swimming event of the meet, Jing Wen's 20-year-old brother Zheng Wen relinquished his SEA Games record of 25.27sec which he had set in 2015.

He clocked 25.39 to finish behind Indonesia's I Gede Siman Sudartawa (25.20) while Vietnam's Le Nguyen Paul claimed bronze in 25.82.

Even though Pang Sheng Jun missed out on a medal, the 25-year-old set a new 400m freestyle national record when he clocked 3:54.64 to erase Danny Yeo's old mark of 3:55.14 set in 2014.

Pang finished fourth in the 400m free race, which was won by Malaysian SEA Games record holder Welson Wee in 3:50.26. Indonesia's Aflah Fadlan Prawira was second in 3:54.15 and Vietnam's Nguyen Huu Kim Son was third in 3:54.20.