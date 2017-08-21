SEA Games: Teen fencer Amita Berthier wins women's foil gold

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore fencer Amita Berthier has won the women's individual foil at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games on Monday (Aug 21).

The 16-year-old beat Samantha Catantan of the Philippines 15-7 to capture the Republic's first fencing gold in Malaysia.

Singapore are the defending champions in the women's foil after Wang Wenying triumphed two years ago on home soil. The 36-year-old has been on a hiatus since April 2016 and chose not to defend her title in Malaysia.

Her victory in 2015 marked Singapore's first individual fencing gold medal in 26 years, after Choy Fong Leng's victory in the Women's individual epee at the 1989 KL Games.

Singapore added two more bronze medals through Nicole Wong (foil) and Ahmad Huzaifah (men's sabre). Both lost their respective semi-finals.

There is no bronze medal play-off.

The three-day competition at the Malaysian Institute of Industrial Technology Hall 6 continues on Tuesday with the men's individual foil (Joshua Lim, Jet Ng) and women's individual epee (Victoria Ann Lim, Bernardette Lee).