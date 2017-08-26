SEA Games: Team Singapore record their best-ever away gold haul

KUALA LUMPUR - Sporting history for Singapore was created on Saturday (Aug 26) as the country surpassed its best gold-medal haul at an away SEA Games after swimmer Quah Jing Wen won the women's 100m butterfly for number 44 in Malaysia.

The Republic's previous best overseas showing was 43 titles at the 2007 edition in Korat, Thailand.

Said the 16-year-old Jing Wen after her race: "Singapore has been doing well these past few heads. Forty-four is insane but it's also just a number and it'll continue to grow.

"Singapore wwimming will also go on to even greater heights."

While the bulk of the 38-sports roster in Kuala Lumpur and its neighbouring states have been completed, Singapore can expect to pad up their tally before the closing ceremony on Wednesday.

The sailing programme, a sport that Singapore traditionally excels in, ends on Tuesday.

Wakeboarder Sasha Christian is favourite to defend her individual slalom title while speed skater Lucas Ng, who is entered in three events, is among the region's best. Figure skater Yu Shuran also leads the nine-strong field after the short programme and is a strong contender for tomorrow's long programme.

Should Singapore hit the half-century mark, it would only be the third time after the 84 golds in 2015 and 50 in 1993, when the Games was held on home soil.

Singapore had sent a record 568-strong contingent to compete in 35 sports (winning golds in 11 of them so far), the biggest team sent overseas for the biennial multi-sport competition. It skipped weightlifting, volleyball and sepak takraw.

It is also a largely young and inexperienced squad with 308 Games debutants while a total of 75 are aged 20 or younger.

While traditional gold mines like swimming and table tennis have delivered, there have been a number of surprise golds from the men's bowling team, synchronised swimmer Debbie Soh, high jumper Michelle Sng, teen fencers Amita Berthier and Lau Ywen, wushu exponent Jowen Lim and the men's golf team.

In a Facebook post, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu lauded the athletes' achievement and said: "This latest achievement shows how much we've grown as a sporting nation. It builds on our best-ever SEA Games performance when we were hosts two years ago. And it's only made possible by the hard work and perseverance of our Team Singapore athletes, plus the incredible dedication of the team around the team - coaches, sport scientists, analysts, physiotherapists, staff, volunteers, friends, family and all of our supporters. Kudos and thank you all!

"We shall not rest on our laurels. Let's continue to push on and end this Games on a high. Go Team Singapore!"