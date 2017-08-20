SEA Games: Synchronised swimmers clinch team gold to wrap up Games outing

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's synchronised swimmers won the team free routine event on Sunday (Aug 20), wrapping up their 29th SEA Games outing with a total of three golds, two silvers and two bronzes.

The team comprising Debbie Soh, Miya Yong, Gwyneth Goh, Ariel Sng, Rachel Thean, Christine Mok, Hannah Chiang and Vivien Chiang scored 75.1333 (22.3000 for execution, 30.1333 for artistic impression and 22.7000 for difficulty).

Malaysia were second with their score of 73.0667, while Indonesia were third (71.4667).

Debbie and Miya, both Singapore Sports School students, took silver in the duet free event earlier in the day.

Debbie, 19, won the solo free event and took silver in the solo technical on Thursday, while 17-year-old Miya was third in both events.

The pair then teamed up to clinch the duet technical gold on Friday.

At the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore, the Republic won two golds and one silver.