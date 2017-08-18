SEA Games: Synchronised swim duo clinch second gold for Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR - Synchronised swimmers Debbie Soh and Miya Yong won Singapore's second gold of the 29th SEA Games, scoring 75.1791 (22.8000 for execution, 22.7000 for impression and 29.6791 for elements) to finish top in the duet technical routine on Friday (Aug 18) at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil.

Malaysian duo Gan Hua Wei and Lee Yhing Huey were second (74.3659), and Indonesians Anisa Feritrianti and Claudia Megawati were third (68.9504).

Soh, 19, had won Singapore's first gold of the 29th SEA Games when she finished top in the solo free routine on Thursday afternoon, and clinched a silver in the solo technical later that day. Miya, 17, won bronze in both events.

They will pair up again for the duet free routine on Sunday afternoon (Aug 20), then compete in the team free routine in the evening with team-mates Gwyneth Goh, Hannah Chiang, Christine Mok, Shae-Lynn Tan, Ariel Sng, Rachel Thean and Vivien Tai.

Here are #OneTeamSG's Miya Yong and Debbie Soh at #KL2017 synchronised swimming duet technical routine pic.twitter.com/gJgb8BR09k — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) August 18, 2017