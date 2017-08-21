SEA Games: Suspected militants rounded up in Kuala Lumpur as part of Malaysian police sweep

(BERNAMA) - The Malaysian police have arrested several people suspected to be associated with militant activities in a series of operations in conjunction with the ongoing SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, said Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

Those detained were Malaysians and foreigners, he said, but declined to disclose the numbers arrested or their gender.

He said they were held as part of the operations conducted by the Malaysian Counter-Terrorism Division at Bukit Aman.

"We arrested several suspects believed to have links with militant groups around the world. Details on the arrests will be disclosed later. We will continue to trace foreigners who have links to international terrorist groups," he said at a press conference after launching the My Spiritual Psychology Integrity Enhancement Module (MyPs) 2017 at Bukit Aman.

KL2017, which was officially opened last Saturday, will run until Aug 30.

When asked to comment on the recent terrorist attacks in Barcelona, Khalid said the police had taken several preventive measures and were ready to deal with similar acts of violence through joint patrols with the military at public places and tourist attractions in the capital city.