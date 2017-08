KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira set a new 100m national record of 11.73 seconds on Tuesday (Aug 22) at Bukit Jalil Stadium.

The record, which is pending ratification, was set during the second heat of the SEA Games 100m event.

Pereira had held the previous 100m record of 11.80sec. The 20-year-old was a bronze medallist in the 100m event at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore, and the defending champion in the 200m.