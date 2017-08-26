SEA Games: S'pore team keen to move on after incident with Malaysian hockey player

SINGAPORE - The team manager of the Singapore women's hockey squad has reiterated the team's wish to move on from a controversy caused by an off-the-ball incident with a Malaysian player.

The teams met on Aug 23 in a round-robin group match at the Malaysia National Hockey Stadium.

With 10 minutes left to play, Singapore's Nur Syaheeza was backpedalling when she tangled with an opponent.

As Syaheeza tripped and fell, her Malaysian opponent appeared to hit her on the head with her stick.

Although Syaheeza was briefly seen grimacing, she recovered quickly and returned to play. The Malaysian player was also seen expressing concern for the Singaporean player.

Singapore lost the game 5-0.

Video replays of that incident have since gone viral online, garnering more than 193,000 views and 5,000 shares.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Saturday (Aug 26), women's hockey team manager Tan Siu Hua was eager to play down the incident, calling it "part of the game".

She added that there had been no prior clashes between the players before the incident and that Syaheeza was unhurt.

The video of the incident can been viewed here at the 1:05:42 mark: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wht0xQAxR7Q&t=3955s