SEA Games: S'pore settle for silver in women's water polo after being outclassed by Thais

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's women's water polo team were outgunned in the deciding match for gold as they lost 5-1 to Thailand on Saturday (Aug 19).

Both countries had won their opening two games in the four-team, round-robin tournament at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil.

In a tense opening period, defending champions Thailand took the lead through Kornkarn Puengpongsakul after three minutes.

Singapore's Angeline Teo equalised late in the second period, but the Thais responded almost immediately as Sarocha Rewrujirek's powerful shot took a bounce before skipping over Singapore goalkeeper Cleona Zhu.

The Thais, who beat Singapore 5-4 at the 2015 Singapore Games to claim the gold, pulled away in the third period with two goals from Kornkarn and a cheeky lob from Thitirat Somyos.

Thailand captain Varistha Saraikarn sealed the match with a powerful shot in the closing minutes to make it 5-1.

The Republic's men's water polo team face Malaysia on Sunday needing a win to seal their 29th consecutive gold medal.