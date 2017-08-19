SEA Games: S'pore netballers roll past Thailand in semis to set up final against Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore have set up a rematch against fierce rivals Malaysia for the SEA Games netball gold medal after beating Thailand 55-43 in the semi-finals on Saturday (Aug 19).

The defending champions overcame a nervous first half, which they led 26-21, before they closed out strongly for the win at the Juara Stadium.

Malaysia, silver medallists in 2015 and champions in 2001, had earlier thumped Brunei 70-28 in the earlier semi-final.

The hosts will start as favourites for the title, having beaten Singapore 50-37 in the group stage on Wednesday.

Both teams have faced each other five times at the biennial Games, with two wins each and a draw.

Singapore have lost their last two SEA Games matches to Malaysia in KL but have posted a win in their neighbour's back yard at the Juara Stadium.

They won 48-37 in a group match in 2001 but lost the final 53-42.

The third meeting in the Games final between them will be on Sunday (Aug 20) at 3pm.