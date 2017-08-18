SEA Games: S'pore mixed compound team fall in q-finals to Malaysia, recurve event starts on Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore archers Ang Han Teng and Madeleine Ong lost in the quarter-finals of the mixed team compound event on Friday (Aug 18) at the 29th SEA Games in Malaysia.

The pair, seeded seventh, were beaten 149-155 by the local second-seeded duo of Fatin Nurfatehah and Juwaidi Mazuki at the National Sports Centre in Bukit Jalil.

Ong, 23, said: "We've been training together for about four months and our combined personal best is 151 or 152 so we came close to it today. We shot quite well but there's always room for improvement."

Ang had claimed a men's compound team silver on Thursday, losing to Malaysia in the final. The 24-year-old said their mixed team opponents were among the best in the world.

He added: "This was Malaysia's best pairing and they showed it. They dropped just five points and are always up there challenging at big tournaments.

"We made some mistakes today but they were too strong for us."

He, Ong and team-mate Christina Gunawan will next head to the 2017 Summer Universiade held in Taipei from Aug 19-30.

Singapore's recurve archers will compete in the individual events on Sunday.