SEA Games: S'pore archers knocked out in q-finals of individual compound events

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's archers Alan Lee, Ang Han Teng and Christina Gunawan put up a credible showing but were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the men's and women's individual compound events on Wednesday (Aug 16).

Lee, seeded 12th, lost 140-144 to Malaysian fifth seed Ruslan Zulfadhli, while 11th seed Ang lost 143-148 to third seed Juwaidi Masuki of Malaysia.

Said Ang on his loss: "It's a bit disappointing, but I can take a lot of confidence from today. My opponent is one of the best in the world. His score was 148 which means he only dropped two points. That's very good.

"I feel like I shot well in the knock out rounds and hope to carry that form to tomorrow's team event."

Singapore's final representative in the last eight at the Bukit Jalil National Sports Centre was Christina. Seeded 15th, she lost 136-138 to Indonesian seventh seed Sri Ranti.

The 24-year-old said: "I was pretty solid today but, in the third end (third set of three shots), my form was not great. My grip felt inconsistent and that's why I didn't shoot well.

"But I felt like I regrouped well. I'll probably work on some visualisation techniques today to get ready for tomorrow's team event."

The archery competition continues on Thursday with the team compound events. Singapore men's and women's team have qualified for the quarter-finals.