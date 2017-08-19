SEA Games: Soh Rui Yong retains men's marathon gold

KUALA LUMPUR - Defending champion Soh Rui Yong became the first Singapore man to win back to back SEA Games marathon titles, crossing the finish line in 2hr 29min 26sec front of the Istana Kehakiman in Putrajaya on Saturday (Aug 19).

Indonesia's Agus Prayogo was second, while Malaysia's Muhaizar Mohamad was third.

Singapore's 2013 champion Mok Ying Ren was placed seventh out of 15 competitors.

Mok, 29, became the first Singaporean man to win SEA Games marathon gold in 2013, but did not compete at the 2015 edition owing to injury.

At the previous SEA Games in Singapore, 26-year-old Soh took gold in a rain-drenched race, clocking 2:34:56.