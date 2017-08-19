SEA Games: Soh Rui Yong retains men's marathon gold

ST VIDEO: NICOLE CHIA
Defending champion Soh Rui Yong holding the Singapore flag after crossing the finish line.
Defending champion Soh Rui Yong holding the Singapore flag after crossing the finish line.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Published
25 min ago
Updated
8 min ago
cnicole@sph.com.sg

KUALA LUMPUR - Defending champion Soh Rui Yong became the first Singapore man to win back to back SEA Games marathon titles, crossing the finish line in 2hr 29min 26sec front of the Istana Kehakiman in Putrajaya on Saturday (Aug 19).

Indonesia's Agus Prayogo was second, while Malaysia's Muhaizar Mohamad was third.

Singapore's 2013 champion Mok Ying Ren was placed seventh out of 15 competitors.

Mok, 29, became the first Singaporean man to win SEA Games marathon gold in 2013, but did not compete at the 2015 edition owing to injury.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

At the previous SEA Games in Singapore, 26-year-old Soh took gold in a rain-drenched race, clocking 2:34:56.

GO TO OUR SEA GAMES MICROSITE FOR MORE DETAILED COVERAGE

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice