SEA Games: Shock as six-time defending champion Zhang Guirong falls short in shot put

Zhang Guirong could muster only 13.42m, well short of her record throw of 18.57m.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
59 min ago
43 min ago
SINGAPORE - Six-time defending champion Zhang Guirong was unable to continue her streak of dominance in women's shot put on Friday evening, finishing in fourth place.

Zhang is the Republic's shot put record holder with a throw of 18.57 metres, set at the 2005 Asian Championships in Incheon, South Korea.

However, she could muster only 13.42m at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, to fall just shy of a place on the podium.

Indonesia's Eki Febri Ekawati came out tops out in the six-men field with a throw of 15.39m, with Thailand's Areerat Intadis (15.33m) and Sawitri Thongchao (14.26m) completing the podium.

