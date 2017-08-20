SEA Games: Singapore's wait for rugby gold continues, but teams at least claim silver lining

SINGAPORE - A rugby SEA Games gold medal continues to elude Singapore, but the Republic produced its best-ever SEA Games showing with two silvers in the men's and women's sevens competitions on Sunday.

The men's team were beaten 22-7 by hosts Malaysia to deny the visitors the chance to create history on Sunday (Aug 20) at the Petaling Jaya Stadium. Their only try was scored by Nicholas Yau.

The women's team won their third straight silver medal, as they were beaten 17-10 by defending champions Thailand. Singapore also won the silver at the 2015 SEA Games held on home soil and the 2007 edition in Korat.

Singapore were already assured of their best SEA Games showing when both teams advanced to their respective finals.

The men's sevens team won the bronze medal at the 2015 and 2007 Games. The 15-a-side team won a bronze the 1995 Games in Chiang Mai, a silver at the 1977 Games in Kuala Lumpur, and a bronze at the 1975 South-east Asian Peninsular (Seap) Games in Bangkok, the precursor to the SEA Games.

The sport was introduced at the Seap Games in 1967, and it was not contested in the biennial competition from 1969 to 1973, 1979 to 1993 and 2009 to 2013.



Nicholas Yau of Singapore scores a try during the SEA Games rugby final against Malaysia on Aug 20, 2017. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



From the start of the two-day competition on Saturday, Singapore were strong medal contenders.

In the men's competition featuring six nations, Singapore ended day one by beating Indonesia (52-2) and Thailand (21-19) but losing narrowly to Malaysia 10-12 in the round-robin stage.

They started the second day by winning a crucial game against defending champions the Philippines, as Marcus Yeo's men roared back from 0-7 down to beat their opponents 21-7, and then routed Cambodia 70-0 to book their berth in the gold-medal clash.

In the women's competition, Thailand and Singapore appeared on course for a final showdown again.

Though Thailand had beaten Singapore earlier in the round robin 24-10, Singapore whitewashed the rest of the teams, shutting out Malaysia (17-0 in the round robin and 22-0 in the semi-finals), the Philippines (25-0) and Laos (29-5).

Led by coach Marcus Yeo, the 12-member Singapore men's squad comprise captain Marah Ishraf, Zaki Mahmood, Jonathan Wong, Ho Yi Shu, Xavier Ducourneau, Nashrul Hanafi, Samuel Koh, Teng Chong Yao, Samuel Teo, Adam Alexander Vine, Mattias Chia and Yau.

The women's squad are coached by Wang Shao-Ing and the members are captain Alvinia Ow Yong, Ong Pei Yi, Sim Chiew Hong, Chan Jia Yu, Eunice Chu, Samantha Teo, Nur Shuhadah Abdul Gaffoor, Huab Arra Heloise Castro, Lai Pui San, Jayne Chan, Lee Han Ni and Wong Yilin.