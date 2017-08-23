SEA Games: Singapore's Shanti Pereira dethroned in 200m as Vietnam's Le Tu Chinh claims sprint double

KUALA LUMPUR - Defending champion Shanti Pereira finished third in 23.68 seconds in the SEA Games' women's 200m at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Wednesday (Aug 23).

Vietnam's Le Tu Chinh, who won the 100m final the previous day, took the gold in 23.32sec, while home favourite Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli finished second in 23.64.

The Singaporean had been the third-placed finisher in the heats with her 24.17sec effort. Le was the top qualifier with 23.63sec, while Zaidatul was second with 23.96sec.

At the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore, Pereira won the 200m gold in a national record of 23.60sec. It was Singapore's first success in the event since Glory Barnabas in the 1973 edition, when the biennial Games were still called the South-east Asian Peninsular Games.

On Tuesday, Pereira also won bronze in the 100m after clocking 11.76sec. The 20-year-old had earlier set a new 100m national record of 11.73sec in the heats, eclipsing her previous national 100m mark of 11.80sec.