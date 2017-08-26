SEA Games: Singapore's Sasha Christian still the wakeboard queen

PUTRAJAYA - Sasha Christian retained her SEA Games wakeboard title at the Water Sports Complex at Putrajaya on Saturday morning (Aug 26).

The 24-year-old scored 62.78 in the final, ahead of Indonesia's Galuh Mutiara Maulidina (47.67) and fellow Singaporean Gooi Jia Yi (36.89), finishing top despite falling during her last trick.

Heading into the final, Christian was the top wakeboard qualifier with her score of 59.45 from the previous day.

In the overall category which comprises slalom, jumps and tricks, Christian had also been the top slalom finisher after the first round on Friday, rounding 2.5 buoys on a 13-metre rope. She maintained her top position on Saturday morning, rounding three buoys on a 13m rope after the second round.

She will compete in the jumps and tricks finals later in the afternoon.

At the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore, the Republic bagged three golds, one silver and three bronzes.