SEA Games: Singapore's Peter Gilchrist takes 5th gold in men's billiards singles

SINGAPORE - Peter Gilchrist proved too good again in the SEA Games men's billiards singles final on Friday (Aug 25), beating Myanmar's Chi Ko Ko 3-0 in the final at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

It was his fifth consecutive gold in the event.

The 49-year-old, who is also a five-time world champion, grabbed gold on the second time of asking at the Games after taking bronze with Yeo Teck Shin in the billiards doubles on Tuesday.

Gilchrist's win secured a record third gold for Singapore cuesports at the SEA Games, which previously had never delivered more than two golds (2009, 2015) in a single Games.

The Republic's two other golds had come from Aloysius Yapp and Toh Lian Han in the nine-ball pool doubles, and Chan Keng Kwang and Tey Choon Kiat in the snooker doubles.