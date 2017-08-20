SEA Games: Singapore's netball team lose crown to Malaysia following 65-41 trouncing in final

SINGAPORE - Malaysia have wrested back bragging rights of being SEA Games champions, after a one-sided 65-41win over Singapore in the final on Sunday afternoon at the Juara Stadium.

While Singapore's netballers kept their fierce fight up until the final whistle, the squad never quite stood a chance from the time the starting whistle was blown.

The defending champions, who edged out their Causeway rivals 46-43 at the OCBC Arena at the last Games in 2015 on home soil, found themselves in a huge hole from the first quarter, falling 7-20 behind.

Malaysia's goal shooter An Najwa Azizan was the star of the match with her accuracy in front of the goal post. She was rested for the second half, having helped her side build an unassailable 36-12 lead in the first half.

The Singapore side, meanwhile, found themselves playing catch-up throughout the match, both in terms of scoring and in defending against their lightning-quick opponents who are also the reigning Asian champions.

The Republic rarely posed a threat to the hosts, not even when 1.96m Chen Lili was brought in in the second quarter in the hopes that her height would provide an answer to Malaysia's strong and tall defenders in the shooting circle.

The loss mirrors the result from the group stage, when Singapore lost 37-50 to Malaysia last Wednesday. That was the first time Singapore had suffered a defeat by Malaysia since the 2001 SEA Games, when the team were beaten 42-53 in the final.

Brunei and Thailand will share the bronze, since there is no play-off for third.