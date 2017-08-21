SEA Games: Singapore's Clement Chow races to a triathlon bronze, improves from previous outing

SINGAPORE - Clement Chow had won a bronze medal for Singapore in the men's triathlon race at the 29th SEA Games on Monday (Aug 21).

The 29-year-old completed the Putrajaya route -Consisting of a 1.5km swim, 40km cycle and 10km run - in 2hr 3min 24sec, finishing behind gold medallist and defending champion Nikko Bryan Huelgas (1:59:30), and John Chinano (2:01:27), both from The Philippines. Chow's compatriot, Wille Loo, finished in fourth place (2:04:33).

Chow's bronze medal attempt was an improvement from his previous showing at the 2015 Games on home soil. Then, he clocked 2:07:30, which saw him finish in fourth place, behind bronze medallist Loo (2:07.07).