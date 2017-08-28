Singaporeans in action today

CYCLING (TRACK)
Men Individual sprint: Elyas Yusoff, Darren Low. Individual pursuit: Goh Choon Huat, Low. Omnium: Goh Choon Huat, Calvin Sim.
Women Individual sprint: Dana Loo (from 2pm)
DIVING
Men 1m springboard: Timothy Lee, Mark Lee (6.15pm)
Women 10m platform : Freida Lim, Myra Lee (5pm)
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
Mixed Synchronised 3m springboard: Ashlee Tan, Joshua James Chong (7.45pm)
EQUESTRIAN
Show jumping Individual: Catherine Chew, Predrag Marjanovic, Alysha Chen, Nadia Chen (from 9am)
Polo Bronze-medal match (4pm)
GYMNASTICS
Rhythmic Group (mixed apparatus) final. individual apparatus finals: Tong Kah Mun, Edlyn Ho, Phebe Meredith Lau (from 10am)
HOCKEY
Women Field: Bronze-medal match (6.30pm)
PETANQUE
Mixed Doubles prelim: Goh Wee Teck, Sheryl Sim (9am)
SAILING
Men RS:One: Reynold Chan, Laser radial: Bernie Chin, Laser standard: Ryan Lo. Optimist: Max Teo
Women RS:One: Nicolle Lim. Laser radial: Jillian Lee. Optimist: Radiance Koh
SQUASH
Men/women Team s-finals (11am)
TAEKWONDO
Men U-54kg kyorugi: Ng Ming Wei (from 8.30am)
WATERSKII/WAKEBOARD
Men Prelim - Slalom, jump: Mark Leong. Tricks: Leong, Ng Sim Hwee (from 9.45am)
Women Prelim - Slalom: Sasha Christian. Jump: Melanie Jane Tan. Tricks: Tan, Sabelle Kee (from 9am)
See full schedule and results at https://www.myactivesg.com/team-singapore
Catch selected events live on www.youtube.com/SingaporeSports and the daily action belt on Mediacorp okto from 6pm