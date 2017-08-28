SEA Games 2017

Singaporeans in action today

Published
1 hour ago

CYCLING (TRACK)

Men Individual sprint: Elyas Yusoff, Darren Low. Individual pursuit: Goh Choon Huat, Low. Omnium: Goh Choon Huat, Calvin Sim.

Women Individual sprint: Dana Loo (from 2pm)

DIVING

Men 1m springboard: Timothy Lee, Mark Lee (6.15pm)

Women 10m platform : Freida Lim, Myra Lee (5pm)

Mixed Synchronised 3m springboard: Ashlee Tan, Joshua James Chong (7.45pm)

EQUESTRIAN

Show jumping Individual: Catherine Chew, Predrag Marjanovic, Alysha Chen, Nadia Chen (from 9am)

Polo Bronze-medal match (4pm)

GYMNASTICS

Rhythmic Group (mixed apparatus) final. individual apparatus finals: Tong Kah Mun, Edlyn Ho, Phebe Meredith Lau (from 10am)

HOCKEY

Women Field: Bronze-medal match (6.30pm)

PETANQUE

Mixed Doubles prelim: Goh Wee Teck, Sheryl Sim (9am)

SAILING

Men RS:One: Reynold Chan, Laser radial: Bernie Chin, Laser standard: Ryan Lo. Optimist: Max Teo

Women RS:One: Nicolle Lim. Laser radial: Jillian Lee. Optimist: Radiance Koh

SQUASH

Men/women Team s-finals (11am)

TAEKWONDO

Men U-54kg kyorugi: Ng Ming Wei (from 8.30am)

WATERSKII/WAKEBOARD

Men Prelim - Slalom, jump: Mark Leong. Tricks: Leong, Ng Sim Hwee (from 9.45am)

Women Prelim - Slalom: Sasha Christian. Jump: Melanie Jane Tan. Tricks: Tan, Sabelle Kee (from 9am)

