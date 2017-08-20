SEA Games: Singapore capture men's 27th water polo gold to keep country's longest sports winning streak alive

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's water polo men beat Malaysia 17-4 in their final round-robin match to win their 27th straight SEA Games gold at KL's National Aquatic Centre on Sunday (Aug 20).

Prior to the match, the 26-time champions, who had two wins and a draw, had needed to defeat Malaysia by two goals to retain the gold.

Singapore had beaten Thailand (13-2) and the Philippines (7-5) earlier in the week, but were held to a 4-4 draw by Indonesia on Friday.

The first four minutes were goalless, before Singapore's Koh Jian Ying and Bryan Ong scored within a minute of each other to give their team a 2-0 advantage. Goalkeeper Lee Kai Yang's outstretched arm then stopped a goal with three seconds left in the first quarter.

Left driver Koh opened the scoring in the second quarter, before Malaysia scored through Fam Jia Yi.

Singapore then widened their lead through captain Loh Zhi Zhi, Chiam Kum Yang and Yip Yang, who ensured that the defending champions were 6-1 up at half-time.

Going on a goal-scoring rampage in the third quarter, Koh, Loh and Chow Jing Lun each landed two home, while Chiam scored one for Singapore to lead 13-1 heading into the final eight minutes.

Malaysia's Leung Chee Liang and Soh Yong Wee each scored to start the fourth quarter, but Singapore ran away with the game to win their 27th consecutive SEA Games gold. It is the country's longest sporting winning streak.

Indonesia, who beat the Philippines 12-5 in an earlier match, also had wins over Thailand (9-3) and Malaysia (4-3).

The Indonesians bagged the silver medal while hosts Malaysia were third.