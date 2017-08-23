SEA Games: Singapore squash pair Pang Ka Hoe, Timothy Leong clinch silver in men's doubles final

SINGAPORE - Squash players Pang Ka Hoe and Timothy Leong have claimed the silver medal for Singapore after losing 0-2 to Malaysia's Syafiq Kamal and Ng Eain Yow in the final on Wednesday night (Aug 23).

They lost 3-11, 6-11 at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil.

This result added to the Republic's three-bronze medal tally (men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles) in squash at the 29th SEA Games.

Singapore will compete in both the men and women's jumbo doubles finals at the Raintree Club on Thursday (Aug 24), represented by Samuel Kang and Vivian Rhamanan, and Mao Shi Hui and Sherilyn Yang respectively.