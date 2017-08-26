SEA Games: Singapore shooter Jasmine Ser grabs women's 50m rifle three positions gold

The gold is Jasmine Ser's second medal at the SEA Games 2017, having settled for silver in the women's 10m air rifle on Friday (Aug 25).
KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore shooter Jasmine Ser claimed the SEA Games women's 50m rifle three positions gold on Saturday (Aug 26).

The Singaporean posted 451.2 points to pip Thai Ratchadaporn Plengsaengthong (449.3) and Malaysian Nur Suryani Mohd Taibi (434.6), the 2011 champion, to the top spot.

Her score is a new Games record.

The gold is Ser's second medal at these Games, having settled for silver in the women's 10m air rifle a day earlier, behind team-mate Martina Veloso.

Ser said: "It's so satisfying to have won this after coming close yesterday in the 10m air rifle.

"I knew I was trailing through most of the final and had to make adjustments to shoot better. I'm glad I did it and never gave up.

"Even when I was leading, I tried not to think about it and just focus on shooting normally."

Veloso finished sixth (403.2) in the field of eight. She said: "It was a really intense final and I'm so happy for Jasmine. She proved again that she's the queen of the 50m 3p in South-east Asia."

