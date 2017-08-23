SEA Games: Singapore settle for silver in 50-overs cricket, with Malaysia taking the first-ever gold

Singapore lost the chance to make cricket history at the SEA Games on Wednesday (Aug 23) when they lost their 50-overs round-robin match to Malaysia by six wickets.
A win would have given them cricket's first-ever SEA Games gold as they would have finished unassailable with four wins out of four matches.
Inept batting let them down.
Only opener Navin Param (66) and No. 5 batsman Rezza Gaznavi (86 not out) batted with purpose as Singapore could only total 195 in 49.3 overs on a placid pitch at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur.
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
The pair put on 107 runs for the fourth wicket.
Singapore's opening bowler Shoib Razak (4-42) took two quick wickets as Malaysia were pegged back to 9-2 in the sixth over.
But then Ahmed Faiz (105) and Virandeep Singh (45) put on 145 runs for the third wicket which carried the hosts to safety.
Though they lost a couple of quick wickets later to Shoib, Malaysia finished on 196-4.
Malaysia, who play their last match against Indonesia on Thursday, are on six points, the same as Singapore's tally.
They get the gold because they have a better net run rate than Singapore with their match against Indonesia only of academic interest.
Singapore take silver, while the bronze goes to Thailand.