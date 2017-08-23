SEA Games: Singapore settle for silver in 50-overs cricket, with Malaysia taking the first-ever gold

Singapore lost the chance to make cricket history at the SEA Games on Wednesday (Aug 23) when they lost their 50-overs round-robin match to Malaysia by six wickets.

A win would have given them cricket's first-ever SEA Games gold as they would have finished unassailable with four wins out of four matches.

Inept batting let them down.

Only opener Navin Param (66) and No. 5 batsman Rezza Gaznavi (86 not out) batted with purpose as Singapore could only total 195 in 49.3 overs on a placid pitch at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

The pair put on 107 runs for the fourth wicket.

Singapore's opening bowler Shoib Razak (4-42) took two quick wickets as Malaysia were pegged back to 9-2 in the sixth over.

But then Ahmed Faiz (105) and Virandeep Singh (45) put on 145 runs for the third wicket which carried the hosts to safety.

Though they lost a couple of quick wickets later to Shoib, Malaysia finished on 196-4.

Malaysia, who play their last match against Indonesia on Thursday, are on six points, the same as Singapore's tally.

They get the gold because they have a better net run rate than Singapore with their match against Indonesia only of academic interest.

Singapore take silver, while the bronze goes to Thailand.