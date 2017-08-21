SEA Games: Singapore retain team silver in women's artistic gymnastics

SINGAPORE - Despite losing one member to injury less than a week before the start of the SEA Games, the Singapore women's artistic gymnastics team retained their silver medal on Monday (Aug 21).

The quintet of Nadine Joy Nathan, 17, Kelsie Muir, 18, and Zeng Qiyan, 19. Mei Togawa, 16, and Colette Chan, 17, scored a total of 190.050 points to claim the silver in the team competition.

Malaysia retained their crown with 200.960 points, while Indonesia took the bronze with 186.850 points.

The four best individual scores for each apparatus (floor exercise, uneven bars, balance beam and vault) are counted towards the total score.

Nadine, who competed at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games, and Qiyan qualified for the floor exercise and balance beam finals to be held on Wednesday.

A left ankle fracture had forced Tan Sze En to withdraw from the SEA Games. The 16-year-old injured herself last Tuesday during a training session, and even though she did not compete, she was in Kuala Lumpur to support her team-mates.

Mei and Colette were making their SEA Games debut.