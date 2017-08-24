SEA Games: Singapore retain men's squash title after defeating Indonesia 2-0 in jumbo doubles final

SINGAPORE - Vivian Rhamanan and Samuel Kang have retained Singapore's squash gold in the men's jumbo doubles final at the SEA Games.

The defending champions beat Indonesia's Ade Furkon and Agung Wilant 2-0 (11-3, 11-3) at the Raintree Club on Thursday evening (Aug 24).

This is the second gold of this campaign for the Singaporeans, with Mao Shi Hui and Sherilyn Yang claiming the women's jumbo doubles gold less than an hour earlier. They defeated the Philippines' Jemyca Aribado and Yvonne Dalida 2-0 (11-5, 11-8).

At the 2015 SEA Games where the men's jumbo doubles was contested for the first time, Rhamanan paired up with Marcus Phua to deliver Singapore's first gold in squash since 1995, after they defeated Indonesia's Ade and Sandi Arisma Perdana 2-0 (11-3, 11-8) on home soil.

Singapore head into the opening rounds of the men and women's team and singles events on Friday (Aug 25) at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil with two golds (men and women's jumbo doubles), one silver (men's doubles) and three bronzes (men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles).