SEA Games: Republic assured of 2 table tennis singles golds following all-Singapore finals

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's table tennis team has added another two golds to the country's medal haul at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games on Tuesday (Aug 22).

Both the men's and women's singles final at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre Hall 7 will be all-Singaporean affairs.

The women's final at 2pm will see Feng Tianwei, who beat defending champion Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand 4-3 (11-7, 13-15, 11-1,11-9, 6-11, 9-11, 14-12) in the semi-finals, take on compatriot Zhou Yihan.

Zhou had beaten another Thai, Nanthana Komwong, 4-0 (11-4, 12-10, 11-8, 11-7) in the other last four clash.

In the men's final to be held at 7pm, Team Singapore will be represented by Gao Ning and Clarence Chew.

Gao took down Thailand's Padasak Tanviriyavechaku 4-2 (11-1, 9-11, 11-3, 11-13, 11-2, 11-7) while Chew beat Richard Gonzales of the Philippines 4-1 (6-11, 11-2, 12-10, 11-7, 11-4).

The Republic's paddlers had won both the men's and women's doubles on Monday but lost the mixed doubles to Thailand.

Another two golds, the men's and women's team events, are up for grabs.