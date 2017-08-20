SEA Games: Singapore narrowly miss out on third synchronised swimming gold

SINGAPORE - Debbie Soh and Miya Yong clinched Singapore's second synchronised swimming silver of the 29th SEA Games on Sunday (Aug 20).

They scored 76.2333 (22.9000 for execution, 30.5333 for artistic impression and 22.8000 for difficulty) to finish behind Malaysian duo Gan Hua Wei and Lee Yhing Huey (76.3000) in the duet free routine at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil.

Indonesians Anisa Feritrianti and Claudia Megawati were third (71.4667).

Things were looking good for Soh and Miya, who were the fourth pair to perform, when they overtook Malaysia's Lee Yiat Xin and Nur Liyana Nadirah (70.4667), and topped the scoreboard.

However, Malaysia's second pair of Gan and Lee - who went sixth - overtook the Singaporeans by 0.0667.

This result gives Singapore its sixth synchronised swimming medal at the Games, including two golds (solo free and duet technical), two silvers (solo technical and duet free) and two bronzes (solo free and solo technical).

The Singapore Sports School students will compete in the team free routine later in the evening with team-mates Gwyneth Goh, Hannah Chiang, Christine Mok, Shae-Lynn Tan, Ariel Sng, Rachel Thean and Vivien Tai.