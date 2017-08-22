SEA Games: Singapore men's cricketers beat Thailand to guarantee a silver

SINGAPORE - Singapore's men's cricket team beat Thailand by 63 runs on Tuesday, a result that guarantees them a silver at the SEA Games 50-overs tournament.

A splendid 5-35 by off-spinner Dharmichand Mulewa, his second five-wicket haul of the tournament after his 7-28 against Myanmar on Sunday, helped Singapore bowl out Thailand for 124 in 41.2 overs at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier, Singapore made 187-9 in 50 overs, with Abhiraj Singh top-scoring with an unbeaten 65.

Singapore's last clash in the tournament, with Malaysia on Wednesday, will decide whether the Republic's players claim gold.

Malaysia are second in the table, winning both their games, and Singapore have no option but to beat them in the day-night match.

The hosts' last match is against Indonesia on Thursday.