SEA Games: Singapore fencer Lau Ywen wins gold in women's sabre

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's Lau Ywen won gold in the women's sabre at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games on Wednesday (Aug 23).

The 17-year-old, ranked 150th in the world, beat Thailand's Pornsawan Ngernrungruangroj 15-12 at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre Hall 6.

Pornsawan is 20 and the world No. 118.

Two weeks ago, Ywen made history by being named Singapore's Sportsgirl of the Year - the first fencer to win a major award at the Singapore Sports Awards.

She was honoured for her historic gold medal she won at the Junior and Cadet World Championships last April. Her cadet (Under-17) sabre gold was Singapore's first fencing title on the world stage.

Here's the winning point by Lau Ywen! pic.twitter.com/kEaHVBhMbZ — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) August 23, 2017

Singapore's fencers end their Games campaign with two golds (Amita Berthier also won the women's foil) and three bronzes (Nicole Wong in foil, Jet Ng in men's foil and Ahmad Huzaifah Saharudin in men's sabre).

At the 2015 edition in Singapore which team events, the hosts won three golds, three silvers and seven bronzes.