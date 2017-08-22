SEA Games: Singapore equestrian team bag bronze in dressage, hosts claim gold

SINGAPORE - Hosts Malaysia continued their strong showing at the SEA Games, bagging another gold medal in the equestrian dressage team final.

The hosts scored 210.947, ahead of Thailand on 206.211 .

The Republic had previously achieved silver at the 2015 Games on home soil, but had to settle for bronze this time round with the quartet of Caroline Chew, Natalie Tan, Catherine Oh and Marjanovic Predrag managing a score of 201.289.

The equestrian events continue with the individual dressage and show jumping, as well as the show jumping team event, where Team Singapore will hope to retain their gold medal.