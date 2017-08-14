SEA Games: Singapore begin netball title defence with comfortable win over Brunei

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's netball team held off a resurgent Brunei to start their SEA Games title defence with a 62-37 win on Monday (Aug 14).

Despite the jitters that led to missed passes from both sides at the start of the game, Singapore managed to dominate the first half for a 33-13 half-time lead.

However, Brunei found their footing in the third quarter, with both sides scoring the same number of goals.

Still, the Singapore side proved too strong, and finished with a comfortable winning margin.

The match at Juara Stadium in the Bukit Kiara Sports Complex also marked wing attack Kimberly Lim's 50th cap for Singapore, and the 22-year-old was presented with a bouquet before the game.

The Republic next face Malaysia on Wednesday (Aug 16). The hosts had earlier defeated Thailand 73-30 in the first match of the day.

Malaysia last won the SEA Games netball gold at the 2001 edition in Kuala Lumpur, where the sport made its debut. Since then, the sport has been included only at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.

In the 2015 edition, Singapore and Malaysia ended their group-stage clash in a draw. Both teams met again in the final, where the Republic beat their rivals to be crowned champions.