SEA Games: Singapore archers into men's team compound final against Malaysia, first Games medal secured

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore have secured their first medal of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games after the archery trio of Ang Han Teng, Alan Lee and Pang Toh Jin defeated the Philippines in the semi-finals of the men's team compound event on Thursday (Aug 17).

Seeded sixth, the threesome upset the second-seeded team Earl Benjamin Yap, Joseph Vicencio and Paul Marton Dela Cruz 233-227 at the National Sports Centre in Bukit Jalil.

The Republic will face hosts Malaysia in the final at 12.10pm on Thursday with a chance of claiming the country's first gold at the 29th Games.

In the women's team compound event, Singaporeans Christina Gunawan, Low Luan Eng and Madeleine Ong lost 211-226 to Vietnam in the quarter-finals.

Singapore won two bronze medals at the last Games in Singapore two years ago in the men's individual and team recurve event.