SEA Games: 57 golds, 58 silvers, 73 bronzes final tally for Team Singapore as short track speed skaters take 2nd place

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's short track speed skaters won four silvers on the second and final day of the 29th SEA Games competition on Wednesday (Aug 30).

This takes the sport's overall tally to four silvers and one bronze.

It also means Team Singapore's 568-strong contingent ended the 12-day affair with 57 gold, 58 silver and 73 bronze medals to finish fourth in the 11-nation table.

Lucas Ng and Cheyenne Goh were both second in their respective 1,000m races at the Empire City Mall, where the speed skating competition was held.

Skating in the first of two heats earlier that day, Ng posted 2min 06.858sec to finish second in his heat, behind Thailand's Triphop Thongnam (2:06.822).

Chong, who skated in the second heat, was also second with his time of 1:43.780.

The top two finishers from each heat qualify for the A final.

In the women's 1,000m event, which also took place on Wednesday, Singaporean Cheyenne Goh placed second in 1:48.907, Malaysians Anja Chong and Ashley Chin were first (1:48.835) and third (1:49.321) respectively.

Ng, 28, then teamed up with Miki, Chua Qi En and Lim Chia Yeh to take silver in the men's 3,000m relay.

Goh, 18, also won silver in the women's relay, together with Danielle Han, Deanna See and Chua Suvian.

The previous day, Goh finished third in the women's 500m event.

This is the first time the biennial Games has included winter sports (ice hockey, short track speed skating and figure skating).