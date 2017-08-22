SEA Games: Shooters claim two silvers in women's 25m pistol, men's 10m air rifle

SINGAPORE - Team Singapore's shooters clinched two silver medals in the SEA Games women's 25m pistol and men's 10m air rifle events on Tuesday afternoon (Aug 22).

Teh Xiu Hong scored 28 points to finish second out of eight shooters in the women's 25m pistol final, behind Malaysian Alia Sazana Azahari (31 points), who retained the gold she won in 2015. Teh had also finished behind Azahari in the same event at the 2015 Games.

Compatriot Nicole Tan was third with 23 points.

Meanwhile, Singapore's Mohd Irwan Abdul Rahman scored 241.8 points in the men's 10m air rifle to win the silver on his Games debut. Fellow debutant Sng Jian Hui finished as the seventh of eight shooters with a score of 139.1.

Indonesia's Muhd Naufal Mahardika (245.4) won the gold.