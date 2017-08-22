SEA Games: Samuel Tan retains silver in men's taijiquan final

SINGAPORE - Singapore wushu exponent Samuel Tan finished second out of eight competitors in the SEA Games men's third taijiquan final to clinch the silver medal on Tuesday morning (Aug 22).

Tan, 20, finished with a score of 9.52 behind Malaysia's Loh Jack Chang (9.66) and ahead of Myanmar's Khant Min Htet (9.36).

Singapore's Chan Jun Kai finished fifth of eight in the same event, scoring 9.34.

The silver medal added to the wushu team's overall medal tally of one gold and four bronzes.

Tan previously won the silver in taijiquan at the 2015 Games held in Singapore.