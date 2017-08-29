SEA Games: Ryan Lo and Jillian Lee wins two more golds in sailing, takes tally to 53 golds

SINGAPORE - Sailors added to Team Singapore's good showing at the SEA Games on Tuesday as Ryan Lo and Jillian Lee won golds in the Laser Standard and women's Laser Radial events respectively.

Competing at the National Sailing Centre in Langkawi, 20-year-old Lo consolidated the lead he had kept all week. He came in tops over seasoned Laser Standard sailors like Malaysia's Khairulnizam Mohd Affendy, a two-time Olympian who came in third. Thailand's Keerati Bualong was second.

Lo's triumph means the Republic retains a title that had been won by Colin Cheng at the last Games when it was held in Singapore. He was also part of the trio that took the Team Laser Standard title (with Bernie Chin and Mark Wong) earlier in the Games.

Said Lo: "I'm very happy, it's very surreal. I can't really say much more, just thankful for all the support that's been given to me. I couldn't have done this without a lot of people."

Lee, meanwhile, goes one better from the team's last showing, when Victoria Chan took silver in 2015. The 21-year-old beats Malaysia's Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif and Thailand's Kanapan Pachatikapanya.

Their victories takes Singapore's medal tally at the Kuala Lumpur Games, already a best showing for an away Games, to 53 golds. The previous best was at the 2007 Korat edition when Singapore won 43 golds.

The sailing competition wraps up with 2014 Youth Olympic champion Chin taking a silver in the men's Laser Radial. He finished behind Malaysian Ahmad Latif Khan, and ahead of Thai Apiwat Sringam.

Radiance Koh, 13, and Max Victor Teo, 14, added two more bronzes in the individual men's and women's Optimist events.

Singapore's sailors won a total of four golds, three silvers and five bronzes at the Kuala Lumpur Games.