SEA Games: Roanne Ho, back after life-threatening lung issue, retains 50m breaststroke title in new Games record

SINGAPORE - Roanne Ho swept home in a SEA Games record of 31.29 seconds in the 50m breaststroke on Tuesday evening (Aug 22) to retain the title she won in 2015.

Ho's win was Singapore's first on the second day of the swimming competition in Kuala Lumpur. Her time is also a new national record, besting the 31.45sec she set at the 2015 Games.

Compatriot Samantha Yeo (32.17sec) joined Ho on the podium, finishing third.

"I really thought it wouldn't be possible, and I almost gave up but I had a very strong support team and I'm just super happy with all the support," said a beaming Ho, 25, who has battled back from a life-threatening collapsed lung suffered in January last year.

Singapore's second gold of the day came from Quah Zheng Wen, who stormed home in the 200m butterfly with a time of 1min 57.95sec, more than two seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Malaysia's Fang Der Tia'a was a distant second in 2:01.04, with Thailand's Navaphat Wongcharoen claiming the bronze in 2:01.06. Singapore's Ong Jung Yi was fourth in 2:01.16.

Lionel Khoo finished fourth in the 200m breaststroke in 2:15.84, missing out on the podium by 0.07sec to Malaysian Daniel Lim. Khoo had won the silver two years ago.

Thailand's 2013 champion Ketin Nuttapong won the gold with a time of 2:14.35.

Earlier, Hannah Quek (2:20:19) and Faith Khoo (2:21:43) finished fifth and sixth in the 200m backstroke respectively, behind defending champion Nguyen Thi Anh Vien of Vietnam who claimed gold in a Games record of 2:13.64.

Nguyen was also a class above the competition in the 400m freestyle, winning the gold in 4:10.96 almost five seconds ahead of Thailand's Ammiga Himathongkom (4:15.54). Singapore's Rachel Tseng (4:20.72) and Gan Ching Hwee (4:23.12) were fifth and seventh respectively.