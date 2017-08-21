SEA Games: Republic's bowlers clinch silver and bronze medals in women's doubles

Singaporean Cherie Tan poses with her medal after the SEA Games women's singles bowling event held on Aug 20, 2017.
Singaporean Cherie Tan poses with her medal after the SEA Games women's singles bowling event held on Aug 20, 2017.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Published
1 hour ago
cnicole@sph.com.sg

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's bowlers won silver and bronze in the SEA Games women's doubles event at Sunway Pyramid on Monday (Aug 21).

New Hui Fen and singles champion Cherie Tan were second with 2,490 pinfalls, while compatriots Daphne Tan and Shayna Ng recorded 2,464 pinfalls to take bronze.

Team-mates Bernice Lim and Jazreel Tan were joint fourth with 2,456 pinfalls, tying with Malaysia's Siti Safiyah Amirah and Shalin Zulkifli.

Indonesia's Sharon Limansantoso and Tannya Roumimper won gold with 2,561 pinfalls.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

GO TO OUR SEA GAMES MICROSITE FOR MORE DETAILED COVERAGE

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Meet the bespoke shoemaker who dared to dream different