SEA Games: Republic's bowlers clinch silver and bronze medals in women's doubles

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's bowlers won silver and bronze in the SEA Games women's doubles event at Sunway Pyramid on Monday (Aug 21).

New Hui Fen and singles champion Cherie Tan were second with 2,490 pinfalls, while compatriots Daphne Tan and Shayna Ng recorded 2,464 pinfalls to take bronze.

Team-mates Bernice Lim and Jazreel Tan were joint fourth with 2,456 pinfalls, tying with Malaysia's Siti Safiyah Amirah and Shalin Zulkifli.

Indonesia's Sharon Limansantoso and Tannya Roumimper won gold with 2,561 pinfalls.