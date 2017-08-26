SEA Games: Quah Jing Wen storms to 100m fly gold, sister Ting Wen finishes third

SINGAPORE - It is a case of triple elation for the Republic as there were three causes for joy at Bukit Jalil's National Aquatic Centre on Saturday (Aug 26).

Swimmer Quah Jing Wen triumphed in the women's 100m butterfly final, her elder sister Ting Wen earned the bronze and the younger Quah's gold is Singapore's 44th at this SEA Games, which is the country's best away haul at the biennial regional meet.

The gold medallist said: "Singapore has been doing well these past few years. Forty-four (golds) is insane but it's also just a number and it'll continue to grow. Singapore swimming will also go on to even greater heights."

Jing Wen, 16, powered her way to the top of the podium after recording 59.38 seconds in the final, ahead of Thailand's Kornkarnjana Sapianchai (1:00.45) and 25-year-old Ting Wen (1:00.69).

It is Jing Wen's personal best. Her previous PB was 59.92sec set at last month's Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas. The youngest of the Quah siblings now has five medals at the Kuala Lumpur Games, having also won the 200m fly as well as being part of the winning relay teams for the 4x100m freestyle, 4x200m free and 4x100m medley races.

The Republic's previous best overall overseas showing was 43 titles at the 2007 edition in Korat, Thailand.