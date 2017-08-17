SEA Games: PM Lee Hsien Loong posts message of encouragement to Team SG athletes

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has posted on his Facebook page a message of encouragement on Thursday to all the Team Singapore athletes who are participating at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, which starts officially on Saturday.

He wrote in the post: "The road to prepare for any major sporting event is never easy. Our Team Singapore athletes have been training hard, pushing through fatigue and personal challenges to prepare for the SEA Games, which officially opens in KL this Saturday 19 August.

"Wishing all of our athletes every success! Do your best and make us proud! Go Team Singapore!"

Singapore are sending 568 athletes to compete in 35 of the 38 sports at the Games - their largest-ever sent overseas.