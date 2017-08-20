SEA Games: Pang Xue Jie, Yu Mengyu settle for mixed doubles silver after losing to Thai table tennis opponents

SINGAPORE - National paddlers Pang Xue Jie and Yu Mengyu missed out on winning Team Singapore's first table tennis gold at the 29th SEA Games on Sunday afternoon, losing to their Thai opponents in the mixed doubles final.

The duo were beaten by Padasak Tanviriyavechakul and Suthasini Sawettabut 11-7, 9-11, 6-11, 8-11.

Their loss signals the end of Singapore's victorious streak in this event at the biennial Games that began from the 1999 edition in Brunei. The Republic has kept a stranglehold on gold since then, with the only exception in 2013, when the mixed doubles event was not contested in Myanmar.

The Singaporeans began their final in dominant fashion, yet allowed their Thai opponents to sneak back into the match with an error-strewn second game. The Thais scored six consecutive points at one point, before the Singaporeans caught up to 9-10, only to give game point away after Yu served into the net.

With world No. 33 and Rio Olympian Yu having withdrawn from the singles event two days earlier due to injury to focus on her doubles and team events, Pang, 24, did much of the heavy lifting and attacking.

They had earned a place in the final after beating Vietnam's Dinh Quang Linh and Mai Hoang My Trang in the semi-finals 11-8, 11-6, 11-9.

But the Thais' confidence was visible as the final went on, as errors leaked from the Singaporeans' bats.

This is the same Thai pair that had earlier in the semi-finals denied the Singapore team a shot at an all-Singapore final. They beat the Republic's other mixed doubles pair Clarence Chew and Zhou Yihan, who settled for bronze as there is no third-place play-off.

Chew and Zhou were beaten 11-3, 6-11, 9-11, 11-6, 9-11.

The men's doubles final and women's doubles final are also scheduled for Sunday and will take place at around 8pm. Singapore are defending champions in both events.