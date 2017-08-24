SEA Games: Ong Jun Hong bags 50m rifle prone silver on his eighth Games

SINGAPORE - Ong Jun Hong's wait for an individual SEA Games shooting gold goes on.

A veteran of eighth SEA Games, he again settled for silver on Thursday (Aug 24), this time in the men's individual 50m rifle prone competition.

In the final shoot-out with Malaysian Ezuan Nasir Khan, the Singaporean fired an 18.9 for an overall total of 239.5 points while his opponent shot a 20.5 to seal the gold, finishing with a total of 242.8 points.

Myanmar's Kaung Htike claimed the bronze on 220.2 points after being the last to be eliminated in the eight-shooter elimination-format final at the National Shooting Range in Subang.

Ong had won a team silver in the same event at the last SEA Games held in Singapore in 2015.

Formerly a 10m air rifle specialist, the 2004 Sportsboy of the Year won the individual silver and the team gold at the 2007 Games held in Bangkok, ending Singapore's 34-year gold drought in the men's rifle and pistol events.

He won the team gold at the 2009 Laos Games, where he was the Republic's flag bearer, and on his SEA Games debut in 2003, he won a silver despite having a fever.