SEA Games: Official travel company offering flight deals to KL from $38

SINGAPORE - Traveloka, the official online travel partner of Kuala Lumpur 2017 (the 29th SEA Games and 9th Asean Para Games) is offering exclusive deals with savings up to 30 per cent for selected flights, and up to 40 per cent for hotel stays with their partners in light of the ongoing games.

In a bid to encourage Singaporeans and those around the region to support their athletes in Kuala Lumpur, flights from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur are going from as low as $38 and hotels from $21 per night.

Traveloka country manager for Singapore and Malaysia, Halif Hamzah said: "We are excited to support KL2017, as both the SEA Games and Asean Para Games exemplify the spirit of perseverance and sportsmanship, bringing together the finest athletes in the region.

"Aligning with that, Traveloka aspires to achieve a similar level of excellence by becoming the leading online travel booking platform that brings together supporters from Singapore and across South-east Asia to KL2017.

"Traveloka recognises the importance of having fans, family and friends around to support these athletes, and we want to be the platform that makes travelling to Kuala Lumpur to show their support easy."

The SEA Games will run from 19-30 Aug, while the Asean Para Games will take place from 17-23 Sept.

The deals on Traveloka are available from now until Aug 31, and more information can be found at bit.ly/traveloka-seagames2017.