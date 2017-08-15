SEA Games: Narrow win for Singapore as women's water polo team kick-start campaign

KUALA LUMPUR - The national women's water polo team kicked off their SEA Games campaign with a 7-6 win over Indonesia, surviving a final-quarter comeback from their opponents at Kuala Lumpur's National Aquatic Centre on Tuesday (Aug 15).

After some near misses from both sides at the beginning, the first quarter ended in a goalless stalemate.

Singapore's Ng Yi Wen scored to start the second quarter and Indonesia responded through Rani Raida. A subsequent goal from Angeline Teo put 2011 champions Singapore up 2-1 at half-time.

Swift passing between the Singapore players saw Teo land another goal, which marked the start of a dominant third quarter as the Republic then scored another two goals through Loke En Yuan and captain Gina Koh.

Ng again scored to open the final quarter, but steady play from Indonesia saw the latter net five goals, with the final one scored with just 14 seconds of play left.

Singapore will next face Malaysia on Wednesday (Aug 16).

The water polo women won the event's first SEA Games title in 2011 when the sport made its debut, but lost the gold to Thailand at the 2015 Games in Singapore.

Women's water polo was not included in the 2013 Games.