SEA Games - Moment in a minute: Former athletes walk down memory lane

(From left) Glory Barnabas, Koh Eng Kian and Mark Chan.
(From left) Glory Barnabas, Koh Eng Kian and Mark Chan.PHOTOS: ST FILE
Published
35 min ago
Assistant Sports Editor
rohitb@sph.com.sg
johnp@sph.com.sg
ndesilva@sph.com.sg
caijunh@sph.com.sg

Nations, we believe, should never forget their history and modern athletes should always remember the famous footsteps they walk in.

It is why The Straits Times sports desk has decided to take a walk down memory lane and honour Singapore's sporting heroes by asking them to relive some of their greatest SEA Games moments.

In a series of interviews, Singaporean champions from as far back as 1965 speak about pressure, tough rivals and their unforgettable experiences at this Games.

This is the second instalment of the daily series.

Today, the interviews are with former sprinter Glory Barnabas, judoka Koh Eng Kian and swimmer Mark Chan.

Check out what they have to say at these links:

