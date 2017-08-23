SEA Games - Moment in a minute: Former athletes walk down memory lane

Nations, we believe, should never forget their history and modern athletes should always remember the famous footsteps they walk in.

It is why The Straits Times sports desk has decided to take a walk down memory lane and honour Singapore's sporting heroes by asking them to relive some of their greatest SEA Games moments.

In a series of interviews starting today, Singaporean champions from as far back as 1965 speak about pressure, tough rivals and their unforgettable experiences at this Games.

The first three interviews are with sprint legend C. Kunalan, boxer Syed Abdul Kadir and water polo star Tan Eng Bock.

Check out what they have to say with these videos below:

Tan Eng Bock

Waterpolo

C. Kunalan

Athletics

Syed Abdul Kadir

Boxing

