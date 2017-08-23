SEA Games - Moment in a minute: Former athletes walk down memory lane

Published
26 min ago
Assistant Sports Editor
rohitb@sph.com.sg

Nations, we believe, should never forget their history and modern athletes should always remember the famous footsteps they walk in.

It is why The Straits Times sports desk has decided to take a walk down memory lane and honour Singapore's sporting heroes by asking them to relive some of their greatest SEA Games moments.

In a series of interviews starting today, Singaporean champions from as far back as 1965 speak about pressure, tough rivals and their unforgettable experiences at this Games.

The first three interviews are with sprint legend C. Kunalan, boxer Syed Abdul Kadir and water polo star Tan Eng Bock.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Check out what they have to say with these videos below:

Tan Eng Bock

Waterpolo

C. Kunalan

Athletics

Syed Abdul Kadir

Boxing

For more SEA Games stories, go to http://www.straitstimes.com/sea-games-2017

GO TO OUR SEA GAMES MICROSITE FOR MORE DETAILED COVERAGE

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Meet the bespoke shoemaker who dared to dream different
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia