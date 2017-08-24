SEA Games: Men's bowling team clinch 1st team gold since 1995, women's team take silver

SINGAPORE - The Republic's bowlers have claimed their second gold medal of the games in the team event today (Aug 24) afternoon at the Sunway Mega Lanes in Kuala Lumpur.

The team of five comprising of Muhd Jaris Goh, Basil Ng, Darren Ong, Cheah Ray Han and Keith Saw recorded 6,399 pinfalls to clinch gold, ahead of Malaysia's team of Rafiq Ismail, Adrian Ang, Timmy Tan , Ahmad Muaz, Syafiq Ridhwan and Alex Liew (6,280).

Thailand's Kim Bolleby, Sithiphol Kunaksorn, Surasak Manuwong, Atchariya Cheng, Annop Arromsaranon and Yannaphon Larpapharat (6,278 pinfalls) took home the bronze medal.

This was the first men's team-of-five gold medal since 1995.

In the women's event, Singapore's female bowlers fell short of the gold medal, coming in second (6,203 pinfalls), repeating their result in 2015. Malaysia (6,264) retained the gold medal while the Philippines (6,075) completed the podium.