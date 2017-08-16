SEA Games: Malaysian police ready to tackle any terror threats

(BERNAMA) - The Malaysian police are ready to deal with any possible terrorist threat during the SEA Games which officially open on Saturday on Aug 31, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

He said there were enough police personnel for duty at the event and it was needless for the public and foreign tourists to worry about their security.

Khalid spoke to reporters after presenting the national sovereignty medals to 158 police officers and personnel who were involved in the Op Daulat operation in Sabah, at Bukit Aman here today.

He said the police would enforce tight control at the entrances of the Bukit Jalil Stadium during the SEA Games opening ceremony on Saturday, and advised the people to go there early to avoid congestion and not to bring any prohibited items into the stadium.

Up to 12,000 police personnel from various units, including 69 commandos and the Special Action Force, are to be deployed at all competition venues and hotels accommodating the athletes from all participating countries at the 29th edition of the SEA Games.

The SEA Games will end on Aug 30.